3 Rekomendasi Laptop untuk Pekerja Lengkap dengan Spesifikasinya
JURNALIS INDONESIA - Rekomendasi Laptop untuk Anda seorang Pekerja sebagai penunjang semua aktifitas lengkap dengan spesifikasinya.
Pada artikel ini Tim Jurnalis Indonesia akan merekomendasikan laptop yang murah dan sangat cocok untuk Anda seorang pekerja.
Selian harganya yang meruah, pada rekomendasi laptop ini sangat elegan dan minimalis.
Jadi laptop ini sangat mudah untuk dibawa kemana saja dan tentunya mempermudah mobiltas Anda.
Lantas apa saja rekomendasi laptop ini.
Simak selengkapnya ini rekomendasi laptop untuk Anda seorang pekerja.
Dilansir dari laman resmi Asus.com, laptop ini didesain khusus untuk komputasi harian dan tugas seorang pekerja agar semakin mudah.
Hal yang menarik darilaptop Asus Vivobook Go 14 ini terlatak pada fitur inovatif seperti ASUS NumberPad yang memberi semua yang Anda butuhkan untuk bekerja atau bermain.
Untuk laptop Asus Vivobook Go 14 terdapat 3 varian warna diantaranya putih, navi dan pink.
Simak selengkapnya ini Spesifikasi dan Harga laptop Asus Vivobook Go 14.
Spesifikasi laptop Asus Vivobook Go 14
Processor: Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000 Processor 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 3.3 GHz, 4 cores)
Intel® Celeron® N4500 Processor 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores)
Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics
Display: 14.0-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, IPS-level Panel, LED Backlit, NTSC: 45%, Anti-glare display, Screen-to-body ratio: 78 %
14.0-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, LED Backlit, 200nits, NTSC: 45%, Anti-glare display, Screen-to-body ratio: 78 ％
14.0-inch, HD (1366 x 768) 16:9 aspect ratio, LED Backlit, 200nits, NTSC: 45%, Anti-glare display, Screen-to-body ratio: 78 %
14.0-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, IPS-level Panel, LED Backlit, NTSC: 45%, Anti-glare display, Screen-to-body ratio: 78 ％
14.0-inch, HD (1366 x 768) 16:9 aspect ratio, LED Backlit, 200nits, NTSC: 45%, Anti-glare display, Screen-to-body ratio: 78 ％
Memory: 4GB DDR4 on board dan 8GB DDR4 on board
Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD dan 512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD
I/O Ports: 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 1.4 dan 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Keyboard & Touchpad: Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, Support NumberPad
Audio: Audio by ICEpower®, Built-in speaker, Built-in microphone
dan with Cortana support
Network and Communication: Wi-Fi 5(802.11ac) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 4.2
Battery: 42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
Power Supply: ø4.0, 33W AC Adapter, Output: 19V DC, 1.75A, 33W, Input: 100-240V AC 50/60Hz universal
Weight: 1.30 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions (W x D x H): 32.50 x 21.70 x 1.80 ~ 1.84 cm (12.80" x 8.54" x 0.71" ~ 0.72")
Built-in Apps: McAfee dan MyASUS
MyASUS Features: AppDeals, System diagnosis, Battery health charging, Splendid, Tru2Life, Function key lock, Smart WiFi dan Link to MyASUS
Microsoft Office: Office Home and Student 2021 included
Security: Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) dan McAfee LiveSafe™ 30-day trial
Included in the Box: Carry bag
Untuk laptop Asus Vivobook Go 14 dibandrol dengan harga diangka Rp4.4 juta rupiah.