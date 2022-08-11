Sudah Turun! Ini Daftar Harga Iphone 12 Seris Edisi Agustus 2022 Lengkap dengan Spesifikasinya
ilustrasi iphone -Unsplash-Unsplash
JURNALIS INDONESIA - Berikut ini daftar Harga Iphone 12 seris edisi bulan Agustus 2022 lengkap dengan spesifikasinya.
Pada artikel ini Tim Jurnalis Indonesia akan memaparkan perihal update harga Iphone 12 seris di bulan Agustus ini.
Tentunya Iphone 12 Mini, Iphone 12, Iphone 12 Pro sudah mengalami penurunan harga akibat kemunculan generasi terbaru dari Apple yaitu Iphone 13.
Oleh karena itu, yuk simak berikut daftar harga Iphone 12 seris lengkap dengan spesifikasinya.
(BACA JUGA:Cara Mudah Update iOS Iphone, Bisa Gunakan Dua Jalur Ini)
Spesifikasi Lengkap Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Tipe Layar : Super Retina XDR OLED
Ukuran Layar : 5,4 inci
Resolusi Layar : 1080 x 2340 pixels
Sistem Operasi : iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 15.5
Chipset : Apple A14 Bionic (7 nm)
CPU : Hexa-core (2×3.2 GHz Vortex + 4×1.8 GHz)
GPU : Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memori Internal RAM 4GB / ROM 64GB, 128GB dan 256GB
Slot microSD : Tidak ada
Kamera Belakang 12MP, 12MP
Kamera Depan : 12MP
Baterai: Non-removable Lithium Ion 2227 mAh (20W)
(BACA JUGA:Cuma Rp 1 Jutaan! Samsung Galaxy A03 4GB/128GB Meluncur ke Indonesia, Begini Spesifikasinya)
Berikut untuk harga pasaran Iphone XR pada Marketplace
- Iphone 12 Mini (64GB) Ex Inter = Rp6.900.000 - Rp7.500.000
- Iphone 12 Mini (64GB) Ex Ibox = Rp7.400.000 - Rp 8.600.000
- Iphone 12 Mini (64GB) New = Rp9.200.000 - Rp9.900.000
(BACA JUGA:Baru Dirilis! Berikut Spesifikasi dan Rekomendasi dari Game Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds)
- Iphone 12 Mini (128GB) Ex Inter = Rp8.000.000 - Rp8.600.000
- Iphone 12 Mini (128GB) Ex Ibox = Rp8.900.000 - 9.500.000
- Iphone 12 Mini (128GB) New = Rp10.400.000 - Rp10.900.000
(BACA JUGA:Bocoran Spesifikasi iPhone 14, Kini dengan Kapasitas Memori 50 Persen Lebih Besar)
- Iphone 12 Mini (256GB) Ex Inter = Rp9.250.000 - Rp9.500.000
- Iphone 12 Mini (256GB) Ex Ibox = Rp10.500.000 - 11.500.000
- Iphone 12 Mini (256GB) New = Rp12.000.000 - Rp12.600.000