Sudah Turun! Ini Daftar Harga Iphone 12 Seris Edisi Agustus 2022 Lengkap dengan Spesifikasinya

JURNALIS INDONESIA - Berikut ini daftar Harga Iphone 12 seris edisi bulan Agustus 2022 lengkap dengan spesifikasinya.

Pada artikel ini Tim Jurnalis Indonesia akan memaparkan perihal update harga Iphone 12 seris di bulan Agustus ini.

Tentunya Iphone 12 Mini, Iphone 12, Iphone 12 Pro sudah mengalami penurunan harga akibat kemunculan generasi terbaru dari Apple yaitu Iphone 13.

Oleh karena itu, yuk simak berikut daftar harga Iphone 12 seris lengkap dengan spesifikasinya.

Spesifikasi Lengkap Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Tipe Layar : Super Retina XDR OLED

Ukuran Layar : 5,4 inci

Resolusi Layar : 1080 x 2340 pixels

Sistem Operasi : iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 15.5

Chipset : Apple A14 Bionic (7 nm)

CPU : Hexa-core (2×3.2 GHz Vortex + 4×1.8 GHz)

GPU : Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memori Internal   RAM 4GB / ROM 64GB, 128GB dan 256GB

Slot microSD : Tidak ada

Kamera Belakang 12MP, 12MP

Kamera Depan : 12MP

Baterai: Non-removable Lithium Ion 2227 mAh (20W)

Berikut untuk harga pasaran Iphone XR pada Marketplace

- Iphone 12 Mini (64GB) Ex Inter = Rp6.900.000 - Rp7.500.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (64GB) Ex Ibox = Rp7.400.000 - Rp 8.600.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (64GB) New = Rp9.200.000 - Rp9.900.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (128GB) Ex Inter = Rp8.000.000 - Rp8.600.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (128GB) Ex Ibox = Rp8.900.000 - 9.500.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (128GB) New = Rp10.400.000 - Rp10.900.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (256GB) Ex Inter = Rp9.250.000 - Rp9.500.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (256GB) Ex Ibox = Rp10.500.000 - 11.500.000

- Iphone 12 Mini (256GB) New = Rp12.000.000 - Rp12.600.000

