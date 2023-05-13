Dibawakan Saat Konser di Jakarta Mendatang! Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay



JURNALIS INDONESIA - Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Hymn For The Weekend karya Coldplay feat Beyonce, lengkap dengan Link Download Mp3-nya.

Baru-baru ini, band Coldplay menjadi viral karena akan mengadakan konsernya di Indonesia pada bulan November 2023 mendatang.

Hal ini dalam rangka tur dunia yang dilakoni oleh band rock asal Inggris tersebut.

Jumlah harga tiket konser Coldplay di Jakarta pada November 2023 mendatang juga beragam, mulai dari sekitar Rp. 800.000 hingga Rp. 11.000.000.

Coldplay sendiri telah merilis banyak lagu, salah satunya Hymn For The Weekend, yang dirilis sejak tahun 2015 lalu.

Ini dia Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce:

Me, drink from me, drink from me (oh ah)

Shoot across the symphony (oh ah, oh ah)

That we shoot across the sky

Drink from me, drink from me (ah, oh ah, oh ah)

That we shoot across the (I'm feeling drunk and high)

Symphony

(So high, so high)

That we shoot across the s- (drink from)

Oh, angel sent from up above

You know you make my world light up

When I was down, when I was hurt

You came to lift me up

Life is a drink and love's a drug

Oh, now I think I must be miles up

When I was a river, dried up

You came to rain a flood

You said, "Drink from me, drink from me"

When I was so thirsty

Pour on a symphony

Now I just can't get enough

Put your wings on me, wings on me

When I was so heavy

Pour on a symphony

When I'm low, low, low, low

Ah, oh ah, oh ah

Got me feeling drunk and high

So high (so high), so high (so high)

Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah

Now I'm feeling drunk and high

So high (so high), so high (so high)

(Woo)

Oh, angel sent from up above

I feel you coursing through my blood

Life is a drink, your love's about

To make the stars come out

Put your wings on me, wings on me

When I was so heavy

Pour on a symphony

When I'm low, low, low, low

Ah, oh ah, oh ah

Got me feeling drunk and high

So high, so high (so high)

Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah

Now I'm feeling drunk and high

So high (so high), so high (so high)

Ah, oh ah, oh ah

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

So high, so high

Ah, oh ah, oh ah

Now I'm feeling drunk and high

That we shoot across the sky

That we shoot across the

That we shoot across the sky

That we shoot across the (that we shoot, yeah)

That we shoot across the sky

That we shoot across the

That we shoot across the sky

That we shoot across the