Dibawakan Saat Konser di Jakarta Mendatang! Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay
Coldplay-official Instagram Coldplay-Instagram
JURNALIS INDONESIA - Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Hymn For The Weekend karya Coldplay feat Beyonce, lengkap dengan Link Download Mp3-nya.
Baru-baru ini, band Coldplay menjadi viral karena akan mengadakan konsernya di Indonesia pada bulan November 2023 mendatang.
Hal ini dalam rangka tur dunia yang dilakoni oleh band rock asal Inggris tersebut.
Jumlah harga tiket konser Coldplay di Jakarta pada November 2023 mendatang juga beragam, mulai dari sekitar Rp. 800.000 hingga Rp. 11.000.000.
Coldplay sendiri telah merilis banyak lagu, salah satunya Hymn For The Weekend, yang dirilis sejak tahun 2015 lalu.
Ini dia Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend - Coldplay feat Beyonce:
Me, drink from me, drink from me (oh ah)
Shoot across the symphony (oh ah, oh ah)
That we shoot across the sky
Drink from me, drink from me (ah, oh ah, oh ah)
That we shoot across the (I'm feeling drunk and high)
Symphony
(So high, so high)
That we shoot across the s- (drink from)
Oh, angel sent from up above
You know you make my world light up
When I was down, when I was hurt
You came to lift me up
Life is a drink and love's a drug
Oh, now I think I must be miles up
When I was a river, dried up
You came to rain a flood
You said, "Drink from me, drink from me"
When I was so thirsty
Pour on a symphony
Now I just can't get enough
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
Pour on a symphony
When I'm low, low, low, low
Ah, oh ah, oh ah
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high (so high), so high (so high)
Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah
Now I'm feeling drunk and high
So high (so high), so high (so high)
(Woo)
Oh, angel sent from up above
I feel you coursing through my blood
Life is a drink, your love's about
To make the stars come out
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
Pour on a symphony
When I'm low, low, low, low
Ah, oh ah, oh ah
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high, so high (so high)
Oh ah, oh ah, oh ah
Now I'm feeling drunk and high
So high (so high), so high (so high)
Ah, oh ah, oh ah
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
So high, so high
Ah, oh ah, oh ah
Now I'm feeling drunk and high
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the (that we shoot, yeah)
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the