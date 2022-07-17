Top Songs di 62 Negara yang Berbeda! Ini Lirik Lagu J-Hope - Arson



J-Hope dalam lagu Arson-HYBE LABELS-YouTube

JURNALIS INDONESIA - Lirik Lagu dengan tajuk Arson yang dipopulerkan oleh member Bts, J-hope.

Artis dengan nama asli Jung Ho-seok pada Jumat (15/7) lalu pukul 13.00 KST atau 11.00 WIB resmi merilis album solonya yang berjudul Arson.

Melalui lagu tersebut pria dengan usia 28 ini berhasil bertengger di posisi pertama di chart Itunes Top Songs di 62 negara berbeda, seperti yang sudah diwartakan oleh Soompi.

(BACA JUGA:Ternyata Lisa BLACK PINK Berlatih Menari Sejak Umur Sekian, Simak Selengkapnya)

Hingga berita ini diturunkan lagu Arson ini telah mencatat 13 juta kali tontonan pada kalan YouTube Hybe Labels.

Lantas seperti apa lirik lagu dari album solo tersebut?

Simak selengkapnya berikut lirik lagu J-Hope - Arson.

(Arson)

Let's burn, burn, burn, burn

Burn, burn, burn, burn (No)

It's done, done, done, done

Done, done, done, done

(Arson)

(BACA JUGA:Sinopsis Bioskop Trans TV Film Ip Man 3 Tayang Hari ini)

Let's burn

Nae yeoljeonge, burn

Nae yeomwone, burn

Nae sal sogeul, burn

Everyday I ran

Meomchul su eopdeon

Geuttae geu sijeol

I burned it all

And I wanted it all

Myeongyeneun, first (First)

Don? Of course (Get it up)

Ingikkajido (Woo)

Nae seuseuroga gwayeori doel subakke eopdeon

Mwotdo moreun musikan nae yamangui wondongnyeok

When I sweat, ooh

(BACA JUGA:Link Nonton Film dan Sinopsis Alchemy of Souls, Mu Deok Mengikuti Kontes Demi Bertemu Jang Wook)

Gireum syawohae (Hey)

Bureul jipil su itge (Oh)

On my feet, on my legs (Oh)

Deo tteugeopge, run my way (Oh)

Daraoreuneun seongjeok

Tto ingineun jeongjeom (Ayy)

Biryehaneun, born hater (Ayy)

Maebeon ullineun gyeongjeok (Woo)

Imajeo joa (Woo)

'Cause with my fans

With my label, with my fellas

Gachi hamkke taoreugie, all day

Hamnijeogin gongbeom

Banghwabeom was fun (Heeh)

Museoul geon eopseo

Han chi ap fuck off (Fuck off, fuck off)

(BACA JUGA:Arti Kode Angka di Papan Petunjuk Jalan Tol yang Perlu Anda Ketahui)

If anyone asks me (Ask me)

"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"

Ijen naege mureo, choose what?

Geu bureul kkeulji

Deo taoreulji, yah, yah, yah, yah

(Arson)

It's done

Naui kkumdo, done

Keun seonggwado, done

Nae hal mokdo, done

Deo isangeun, none

Gwayubulgeubiya

Baksu chil ttae

Tteonaneun ge got, meot

Naega bureul kyeotdeon geon

Nareul wihamieosseo

Sesangi taoreul jul

Nuga aratgesseo

Jamsi sikil ttaejjeum boni nae heunjeokdeuri boyeo

Kkeugien neomu keunbul, simhan banghwayeotdan geol

Oh, shit

(BACA JUGA:5 Fakta Menarik Ivanna, Sosok Hantu Perempuan Belanda Agresif dan Kejam dari Danur Universe )

Tteugeowo andwae

Goerowo jam kkae

Nae imyeongwa, contact

Museoun sangtae

Nobody can't, nobody stop, shit

Geu bureul kkeugien

Ojik namani ganeunghae (Yeah)

Hondonui, fireman (Shit)

Oh, jinapaedo jaecheoreom eodumui giril georago

Tell myself

Han chi ap keun gwanmun, pillyohan naui su

Doreul deonjil pando bikkyeoganeun han su

(BACA JUGA:5 Cara Optimalisasi SEO Menurut Content Writer Berpengalaman)

If anyone asks me (Ask me)

(Let's burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn)

"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"

Ijen naege mureo, choose what

Geu bureul kkeulji

Deo taoreulji, yah, yah, yah

If anyone asks me (Ask me)

(It's done, done, done, done, done, done, done, done)

"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji" (Jipyeotji)

Ijen naege mureo, choose what

Geu bureul kkeulji

Deo taoreulji

(Arson)

Arson

JI