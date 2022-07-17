Top Songs di 62 Negara yang Berbeda! Ini Lirik Lagu J-Hope - Arson
J-Hope dalam lagu Arson-HYBE LABELS-YouTube
JURNALIS INDONESIA - Lirik Lagu dengan tajuk Arson yang dipopulerkan oleh member Bts, J-hope.
Artis dengan nama asli Jung Ho-seok pada Jumat (15/7) lalu pukul 13.00 KST atau 11.00 WIB resmi merilis album solonya yang berjudul Arson.
Melalui lagu tersebut pria dengan usia 28 ini berhasil bertengger di posisi pertama di chart Itunes Top Songs di 62 negara berbeda, seperti yang sudah diwartakan oleh Soompi.
Hingga berita ini diturunkan lagu Arson ini telah mencatat 13 juta kali tontonan pada kalan YouTube Hybe Labels.
Lantas seperti apa lirik lagu dari album solo tersebut?
Simak selengkapnya berikut lirik lagu J-Hope - Arson.
(Arson)
Let's burn, burn, burn, burn
Burn, burn, burn, burn (No)
It's done, done, done, done
Done, done, done, done
(Arson)
Let's burn
Nae yeoljeonge, burn
Nae yeomwone, burn
Nae sal sogeul, burn
Everyday I ran
Meomchul su eopdeon
Geuttae geu sijeol
I burned it all
And I wanted it all
Myeongyeneun, first (First)
Don? Of course (Get it up)
Ingikkajido (Woo)
Nae seuseuroga gwayeori doel subakke eopdeon
Mwotdo moreun musikan nae yamangui wondongnyeok
When I sweat, ooh
Gireum syawohae (Hey)
Bureul jipil su itge (Oh)
On my feet, on my legs (Oh)
Deo tteugeopge, run my way (Oh)
Daraoreuneun seongjeok
Tto ingineun jeongjeom (Ayy)
Biryehaneun, born hater (Ayy)
Maebeon ullineun gyeongjeok (Woo)
Imajeo joa (Woo)
'Cause with my fans
With my label, with my fellas
Gachi hamkke taoreugie, all day
Hamnijeogin gongbeom
Banghwabeom was fun (Heeh)
Museoul geon eopseo
Han chi ap fuck off (Fuck off, fuck off)
If anyone asks me (Ask me)
"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"
Ijen naege mureo, choose what?
Geu bureul kkeulji
Deo taoreulji, yah, yah, yah, yah
(Arson)
It's done
Naui kkumdo, done
Keun seonggwado, done
Nae hal mokdo, done
Deo isangeun, none
Gwayubulgeubiya
Baksu chil ttae
Tteonaneun ge got, meot
Naega bureul kyeotdeon geon
Nareul wihamieosseo
Sesangi taoreul jul
Nuga aratgesseo
Jamsi sikil ttaejjeum boni nae heunjeokdeuri boyeo
Kkeugien neomu keunbul, simhan banghwayeotdan geol
Oh, shit
Tteugeowo andwae
Goerowo jam kkae
Nae imyeongwa, contact
Museoun sangtae
Nobody can't, nobody stop, shit
Geu bureul kkeugien
Ojik namani ganeunghae (Yeah)
Hondonui, fireman (Shit)
Oh, jinapaedo jaecheoreom eodumui giril georago
Tell myself
Han chi ap keun gwanmun, pillyohan naui su
Doreul deonjil pando bikkyeoganeun han su
If anyone asks me (Ask me)
(Let's burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn)
"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"
Ijen naege mureo, choose what
Geu bureul kkeulji
Deo taoreulji, yah, yah, yah
If anyone asks me (Ask me)
(It's done, done, done, done, done, done, done, done)
"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji" (Jipyeotji)
Ijen naege mureo, choose what
Geu bureul kkeulji
Deo taoreulji
(Arson)
Arson
