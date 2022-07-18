Link Download Mp3 Lagu J-Hope (BTS) - Arson, Lengkap dengan Liriknya



J-Hope dalam lagu Arson-HYBE LABELS-YouTube

JURNALIS INDONESIA - Berikut Link Download Mp3 J-hope (Bts) - Arson lengkap beserta Lirik Lagu yang dapat kalian simak di bawah ini.

Rapper Boyband BTS J-Hope kembali menggemparkan Seokie (Penggemar J-Hope) resmi comeback dengan melepas Album teranyarnya bertajuk Jack In The Box pada Jumat, (15/07).

Jack In The Box menandai album perdananya di tahun 2022 ini setelah sebelumnya meluncurkan Hope World empat tahun silam pada 2018 silam.

(BACA JUGA:Link Download Mp3 Lagu ITZY - SNEAKERS, Lengkap Beserta Liriknya)

Adapun Jack In The Box berisi 10 lagu antara lain Intro, Pandora's Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign) Music Box: Reflection, What if ..., Safety Zone, Future, Arson dengan total durasi 21 menit 42 detik.

Sementara itu Arson dipastikan menjadi lagu pamungkas pada album Jack In The Box dan musik videonya telah diunggah melalui kanal youtube HYBE LABELS.

Berdurasi 2 menit 58 detik musik video Arson berhasil meraih lebih dari 15 juta penonton dan mendapat respon 3,1 juta like dari netizen sejak artikel ini diterbitkan.

(BACA JUGA:Link Download Mp3 Lagu aespa - Girls, Lengkap Beserta Liriknya)

LIRIK LAGU

(Arson)

Let's burn, burn, burn, burn

Burn, burn, burn, burn (No)

It's done, done, done, done

Done, done, done, done

(Arson)

Let's burn

Nae yeoljeonge, burn

Nae yeomwone, burn

Nae sal sogeul, burn

Every day I ran

Meomchul su eopdeon

Geuttae geu sijeol

I burned it all

And I wanted it all

Myeongyeneun, first (First)

Don? Of course (Got it up)

Ingikkajido (Woo)

Nae seuseuroga gwayeori doel subakke eopdeon

Mwotdo moreun musikan nae yamangui wondongnyeok

When I sweat, ooh

(BACA JUGA:Link Download Mp3 Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect (Pass the Mic), Lengkap dengan Liriknya)

Gireum syawohae (Oh)

Bureul jipil su itge (Oh)

On my feet, on my legs (Oh)

Deo tteugeopge, run my way (Oh)

Daraoreuneun seongjeok (Oh)

Tto ingineun jeongjeom (Ayy)

Biryehaneun, born hater (Ayy)

Maebeon ullineun gyeongjeok (Woo)

Imajeo joa (Woo)

'Cause with my fans

With my label, with my fellas

Gachi hamkke taoreugie, all day

Hamnijeogin gongbeom

Banghwabeom was fun (Heeh)

Museoul geon eopseo

Han chi ap fuck off (Fuck off, fuck off)

If anyone asks me

"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"

Ijen naege mureo, choose what?

Geu bureul kkeulji

Deo taoreulji, yah, yah, yah, yah

(Arson)

It's done

Naui kkumdo, done

Keun seonggwado, done

Nae hal mokdo, done

Deo isangeun, none

Gwayubulgeubiya

Baksu chil ttae

Tteonaneun ge got, meot

Naega bureul kyeotdeon geon

Nareul wihamieosseo

Sesangi taoreul jul

Nuga aratgesseo

Jamsi sikil ttaejjeum boni nae heunjeokdeuri boyeo

Kkeugien neomu keunbul, simhan banghwayeotdan geol

Oh, shit

(BACA JUGA:Link Download Mp3 Lagu SUNMI - Heart Burn, Lengkap Beserta Liriknya)

Tteugeowo andwae

Goerowo jam kkae

Nae imyeongwa, contact

Museoun sangtae

Nobody can't, nobody stop, shit

Geu bureul kkeugien

Ojik namani ganeunghae (Yeah)

Hondonui, fireman

Oh, jinapaedo jaecheoreom eodumui giril georago

Tell myself

Han chi ap keun gwanmun, pillyohan naui su

Doreul deonjil pando bikkyeoganeun han su

If anyone asks me

(Let's burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn)

"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"

Ijen naege mureo, choose what

Geu bureul kkeulji

Deo taoreulji

If anyone asks me

(It's done, done, done, done, done, done, done, done)

"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"

Ijen naege mureo, choose what?

Geu bureul kkeulji

Deo taoreulji

Arson

Akses link di bawah ini untuk download Mp3 Lagu J-Hope - Arson

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=WhHAUF8RI1g&list=RDAMVMWhHAUF8RI1g

JI