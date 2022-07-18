Link Download Mp3 Lagu J-Hope (BTS) - Arson, Lengkap dengan Liriknya
JURNALIS INDONESIA - Berikut Link Download Mp3 J-hope (Bts) - Arson lengkap beserta Lirik Lagu yang dapat kalian simak di bawah ini.
Rapper Boyband BTS J-Hope kembali menggemparkan Seokie (Penggemar J-Hope) resmi comeback dengan melepas Album teranyarnya bertajuk Jack In The Box pada Jumat, (15/07).
Jack In The Box menandai album perdananya di tahun 2022 ini setelah sebelumnya meluncurkan Hope World empat tahun silam pada 2018 silam.
Adapun Jack In The Box berisi 10 lagu antara lain Intro, Pandora's Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign) Music Box: Reflection, What if ..., Safety Zone, Future, Arson dengan total durasi 21 menit 42 detik.
Sementara itu Arson dipastikan menjadi lagu pamungkas pada album Jack In The Box dan musik videonya telah diunggah melalui kanal youtube HYBE LABELS.
Berdurasi 2 menit 58 detik musik video Arson berhasil meraih lebih dari 15 juta penonton dan mendapat respon 3,1 juta like dari netizen sejak artikel ini diterbitkan.
LIRIK LAGU
(Arson)
Let's burn, burn, burn, burn
Burn, burn, burn, burn (No)
It's done, done, done, done
Done, done, done, done
(Arson)
Let's burn
Nae yeoljeonge, burn
Nae yeomwone, burn
Nae sal sogeul, burn
Every day I ran
Meomchul su eopdeon
Geuttae geu sijeol
I burned it all
And I wanted it all
Myeongyeneun, first (First)
Don? Of course (Got it up)
Ingikkajido (Woo)
Nae seuseuroga gwayeori doel subakke eopdeon
Mwotdo moreun musikan nae yamangui wondongnyeok
When I sweat, ooh
Gireum syawohae (Oh)
Bureul jipil su itge (Oh)
On my feet, on my legs (Oh)
Deo tteugeopge, run my way (Oh)
Daraoreuneun seongjeok (Oh)
Tto ingineun jeongjeom (Ayy)
Biryehaneun, born hater (Ayy)
Maebeon ullineun gyeongjeok (Woo)
Imajeo joa (Woo)
'Cause with my fans
With my label, with my fellas
Gachi hamkke taoreugie, all day
Hamnijeogin gongbeom
Banghwabeom was fun (Heeh)
Museoul geon eopseo
Han chi ap fuck off (Fuck off, fuck off)
If anyone asks me
"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"
Ijen naege mureo, choose what?
Geu bureul kkeulji
Deo taoreulji, yah, yah, yah, yah
(Arson)
It's done
Naui kkumdo, done
Keun seonggwado, done
Nae hal mokdo, done
Deo isangeun, none
Gwayubulgeubiya
Baksu chil ttae
Tteonaneun ge got, meot
Naega bureul kyeotdeon geon
Nareul wihamieosseo
Sesangi taoreul jul
Nuga aratgesseo
Jamsi sikil ttaejjeum boni nae heunjeokdeuri boyeo
Kkeugien neomu keunbul, simhan banghwayeotdan geol
Oh, shit
Tteugeowo andwae
Goerowo jam kkae
Nae imyeongwa, contact
Museoun sangtae
Nobody can't, nobody stop, shit
Geu bureul kkeugien
Ojik namani ganeunghae (Yeah)
Hondonui, fireman
Oh, jinapaedo jaecheoreom eodumui giril georago
Tell myself
Han chi ap keun gwanmun, pillyohan naui su
Doreul deonjil pando bikkyeoganeun han su
If anyone asks me
(Let's burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn)
"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"
Ijen naege mureo, choose what
Geu bureul kkeulji
Deo taoreulji
If anyone asks me
(It's done, done, done, done, done, done, done, done)
"Right, naega baro bureul jipyeotji"
Ijen naege mureo, choose what?
Geu bureul kkeulji
Deo taoreulji
Arson
Akses link di bawah ini untuk download Mp3 Lagu J-Hope - Arson
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=WhHAUF8RI1g&list=RDAMVMWhHAUF8RI1g
